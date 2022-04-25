Swansea City’s first season under Russell Martin has got progressively better, with the club now sat in 14th after a run of eight games unbeaten.

Swansea City’s attentions though will rapidly be turning towards the summer. Martin has endured a tough first season at the helm but he’s set him and his side up for a prosperous 2022/23 campaign, with the summer ahead bound to be a busy one for the Welsh club,

Here we look at five potential transfer dealings we could see happen at Swansea City this summer…

Ethan Ampadu – In

Recent reports have linked Chelsea and Wales midfielder Ethan Ampadu with a loan move to Swansea City this summer.

The 21-year-old possesses great technical ability and he could make for a great addition to the centre of Martin’s Swansea XI, providing some back-up for the likes of Matt Grimes potentially.

Flynn Downes – Out

Also in the middle of the park for Swansea City is Flynn Downes. The summer signing from Ipswich Town has been linked with a move to Leeds United of late – although Martin has played down a potential move to Elland Road, Swans fans will surely be weary of the rumours cropping up again over summer.

Cyrus Christie – In

Christie has impressed since joining on loan from Fulham in January. The Irishman is out of contract at Craven Cottage this summer and after the club secured promotion to the Premier League, it seems like they’ll let Christie go.

Swansea City are keen on a reunion with Christie in the summer and it looks like this move could go through.

Joel Piroe – Out

Leicester City have been linked with the Dutchman throughout this season. He’s seriously impressed since signing from PSV last summer having scored 20 goals in his 42 Championship outings for the Swans this season.

His potential departure would be a huge blow for Martin. But Piroe is under contract until 2024 and so the Swans are under no pressure to sell their star striker this summer.

Morgan Whittaker – Loaned out?

Whittaker featured six times in the Championship during the first half of this season before sealing a loan move to Lincoln City.

Since, the 21-year-old has scored five goals in 19 League One outings for the Imps, but it remains to be seen whether or not he’ll be in Martin’s first-team plans come next season.

He’s still a young player, and so another loan move could be a good option for the striker.