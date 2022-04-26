Sheffield Wednesday are hoping to return to the play-off spots as they travel to Fleetwood Town tonight in a must-win game for both teams.

Sheffield Wednesday slipped out of the play-off spots on Saturday after losing away to Wycombe Wanderers, who overtook them in doing so.

Of the teams battling for a play-off spot, only Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland play this evening – and if Darren Moore’s team win and Sunderland lose, they will return to 4th spot with one game remaining.

Tonight’s game won’t be an easy game for the Owls, with Fleetwood Town fighting for their League One position as the season draws to a close.

Sheffield Wednesday team news

These next two games are crucial for Moore, and after some rotation on Saturday, he will have one or two players eager to return to the team. He provided an update on many of Saturday’s absentees ahead of the game.

Jack Hunt wasn’t part of the squad on Saturday and his presence was missed on the right, Moore confirmed he was just rested and will be back tonight. Lewis Gibson missed out because the club are only allowed to name five loan players in the matchday squad but Moore has said he will be in contention for Tuesday night.

Two big inclusions into the squad could be Josh Windass and Dennis Adeniran. The pair aren’t ready to start just yet but may return to the bench for the trip to Fleetwood Town, potentially providing Sheffield Wednesday with a huge boost.

Dominic Iorfa is expected to be out for the rest of the regular season after picking up a knock in training and he may return for the play-offs if the Owls make it there. Tyreece John-Jules is still a Sheffield Wednesday player on paper but is at Arsenal doing rehab for his injury, and Moore has said he doesn’t expect him to play again this season.

Predicted XI

Peacock-Farrell (GK)

Storey

Dean

Hutchinson

Hunt

Byers

Luongo

Bannan

Johnson

Gregory

Berahino

A tense ending…

Before they kicked off on Saturday, Sheffield Wednesday still had a faint hope of automatic promotion, but now they must refocus and make sure they get a play-off spot.

Moore has the freedom to shuffle the pack and bring back some key players for the Fleetwood Town clash as they look to pick up all three points.

Their game against Fleetwood Town kicks off at 7:45pm.