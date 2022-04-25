Sheffield United set to welcome George Baldock back for QPR trip after Cardiff City absence
Sheffield United should have George Baldock available to face QPR after he missed out on the 1-0 win over Cardiff City at the weekend.
Sheffield United picked up an important win over Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon, with Iliman Ndiaye heading home the decisive goal.
However, one notable absentee was right-sided defender Baldock. The 29-year-old was forced off in the draw with Bristol City through a hamstring injury. But now, Blades boss Paul Heckingbototm has provided a reassuring update on his fitness.
As quoted by The Star, the Sheffield United boss confirmed that while a scan showed a little bit of damage to Baldock’s hamstring, it isn’t anything that they are too concerned about.
Heckingbottom stated he should be fit to face QPR later this week, saying:
“The scan just showed he’s got some damage but nothing we’re concerned about.
“It was good news from our point of view.
“But when you’ve got Ozzy who can step in and play as well as he did, it’s a no-brainer not to push and damage George further.”
Another must-win game
Huddersfield Town have confirmed their play-off spot and both Nottingham Forest and Luton Town look on course for top six finishes, leaving just 6th place up for grabs.
That spot is currently occupied by Sheffield United. Millwall are three points behind with two games left, while Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers still have three games left. Boro are five points back and Rovers and six points away but both are in terrible form, so the Blades will fancy their chances.
Their next opponents QPR are still in the race mathematically but they look set for another season of Championship football, and given the standard of their recent performances, Sheffield United will fancy their chances of a win as they look to seal a top-six spot.