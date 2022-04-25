Sheffield United should have George Baldock available to face QPR after he missed out on the 1-0 win over Cardiff City at the weekend.

Sheffield United picked up an important win over Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon, with Iliman Ndiaye heading home the decisive goal.

However, one notable absentee was right-sided defender Baldock. The 29-year-old was forced off in the draw with Bristol City through a hamstring injury. But now, Blades boss Paul Heckingbototm has provided a reassuring update on his fitness.

As quoted by The Star, the Sheffield United boss confirmed that while a scan showed a little bit of damage to Baldock’s hamstring, it isn’t anything that they are too concerned about.

Heckingbottom stated he should be fit to face QPR later this week, saying:

“The scan just showed he’s got some damage but nothing we’re concerned about. “It was good news from our point of view.