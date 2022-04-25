Some big names feature on today’s Championship transfer round-up on The72 as we approach the final games of the current season.

Aleksandar Mitrovic, Keane Lewis-Potter, Malcolm Ebiowei and Josh Pask are the four names that have been floating around in the transfer headlines recently.

As per a tweet from Ekrem Konur, Arsenal and Newcastle United are ‘monitoring the situation’ of Mitrovic at Fulham. The striker is having the best season of his career, scoring 41 Championship goals in as many games, whilst also assisting seven. His contributions this season have helped the Cottagers secure promotion back to the Premier League, and now they will be looking to win the league title in the final games of the campaign.

A report from The Athletic (via tbrfootball), West Ham are set to open talks with Hull City ace Lewis-Potter. The 21-year-old could may well be on his way to joining up with former teammate Jarrod Bowen at the London Stadium. Lewis-Potter has netted 11 goals this season, two worse off than last season’s League One total of 13. Last week, representatives of West Ham, Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur were in attendance at Hull City’s tie against Millwall to keep close tabs on the young forward.

According to Alan Nixon of The Sun, Crystal Palace are set to swoop in for Derby County youngster Ebiowei this summer. The Eagles have already signed fellow young star Luke Plange in January, and now they’re looking to reunite the two men in the Premier League. Ebiowei, 18, has featured in 14 Championship games this season, impressing massively under Wayne Rooney despite their relegation from the second tier.

Lastly, Newport County are looking to secure the permanent signing of Coventry City defender Pask at the end of the season. The 24-year-old has spent the second half of the season on loan at the Welsh club, featuring in eight League Two games.