Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder looks to be in the market for a new goalkeeper going into the 2022/23 season, having been linked with Karl Darlow and Daniel Iversen over the weekend.

The Sun revealed over the weekend that Middlesbrough manager Wilder is keen on both Darlow and Iversen ahead of the summer transfer window.

Boro’s play-off push has dwindled in recent weeks and current no.1 Joe Lumley has struggled. He’s been replaced by Luke Daniels in recent weeks but Wilder will surely know that he needs an established shot-stopper if his side are to secure promotion next time round.

Whilst Darlow and Iversen are decent options for Boro, Manchester City’s Gavin Bazunu might be a better one – the Republic of Ireland international has shone on loan at Portsmouth this season, with Pompey boss Danny Cowley having this to say on the 20-year-old earlier in the campaign:

“He hasn’t [had to make saves that often this season]. You look at the stats, he hasn’t but he did today and he made some good ones.

“He’s a top goalkeeper. He’s the best I’ve ever worked with.”

What’s more is that Bazunu looks to be on the move again this summer, with reports yesterday revealing that both Preston North End and Sheffield United are weighing up summer loan moves for Bazunu.

With interesting mounting already, Bazunu could seal a move early on in the summer and if Middlesbrough want to bring in one of the best, up and coming goalkeepers in the EFL in this summer, then they’ll have to act fast.

Missing out on Bazunu would leave them with the options of Darlow and Iversen and, whilst they’re decent options, a move for Bazunu could prove much more fruitful for Wilder and Boro who will surely be eyeing promotion next season.

Up next for them is a home game v Cardiff City on Wednesday night.