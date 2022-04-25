Peterborough United co-owner Jason Neale has insisted youngster Harrison Burrows “deserves far better” amid recent criticism from supporters.

Peterborough United’s long-awaited return to the Championship has far from gone as hoped. Despite some strong results of late, Grant McCann’s side have been relegated alongside Derby County and Barnsley with two games to spare.

Understandably and unsurprisingly, the disappointing return to second-tier football has drawn criticism from fans. One player who has been criticised of late is youngster Burrows, and co-owner Neale has moved to defend the academy graduate.

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Neale hit back at social media critics of the youngster, insisting that Burrows “deserves far better” and “will be massive” for Posh in the 2022/23 campaign. Here’s what he had to say:

“All the online criticism of Harrison. Do fans not realize he is our 5th leading goal scorer and first in goal assists and barely 20 years old? A Peterborough lad who has come through our academy and not jumped to a Premier League U23 team deserves far better.

“I have seen lots of fans saying he is not good enough for Posh. Stats don’t support that. He will be massive for us next season.”

Looking forward

While this season has been a thoroughly disappointing one for Peterborough United, youngster Burrows’ goal and assist contributions have to be applauded.

He has managed three goals and five assists in total, putting him behind only Jonson Clarke-Harris in terms of goal contributions this season (tied on eight with Jack Marriott). Not only that, but he has shown his versatility and willingness to fill in across the pitch for his hometown club. Burrows has spent much of the campaign filling in at left-back while his favoured role is further forward on the left-wing.

Criticism of such a season is warranted, but to bring the buzz back to London Road, the disappointment and toxicity brought around by this season will need to be left behind if Posh want to mount a promotion push next season.