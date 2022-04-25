Bournemouth youngster Ryan Glover has returned to the club from his loan spell at Aldershot Town, as announced by the non-league side.

The winger has gone back to his parent club following surgery on a reoccurring groin injury.

Glover, 21, was due to be with the Shots until the end of the season.

The Cherries loaned him out to the National League outfit back in late October to get some experience under his belt.

Bournemouth academy ace

Glover has enjoyed plenty of first-team football with Mark Moseley’s side this term and losing him to injury is a blow for them.

He has made 26 appearances in all competitions this term and has chipped in with three goals.

His loan at the EBB Stadium ended back in January but Bournemouth let him extend his stay.

Glover made a handful of appearance for the Cherries over pre-season last year but has found his route into their senior team blocked due to the abundance of senior options they have in his position, hence why he was given the green light to leave on a temporary basis.

Scott Parker handed him his first-team debut earlier this season in a Carabao Cup clash against Norwich City before loaning him out.

Glover started his career in the academy at rivals Southampton before switching over to his current side at the age of 11. He has since risen up through the ranks of the Dorset club and has been a regular for them at various youth levels in the past.