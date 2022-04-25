Sunderland striker Ross Stewart is still on Rangers’ radar as a potential replacement for striker Alfredo Morelos.

Morelos has been linked with a move away from Scotland multiple times throughout his career there which has now lasted over three years.

The Colombian striker reportedly had 34 clubs looking at him back in January, so it is almost guaranteed he will be chased again in the summer.

Should Morelos finally move away from Rangers, they’ll be in desperate need for a suitable replacement and it appears that replacement could potentially be Sunderland’s Stewart, who has already been linked with a move to Ibrox.

Stewart has had an excellent season in his first full year at Sunderland after signing on January deadline day in 2021.

Stewart is currently the League One top scorer with 24 goals and with two games remaining, he’ll be hoping to make that number one spot his own. He’s also been announced as part of League One’s Team of the Season and is Sunderland’s Player of the Year.

Additionally, he earned his first Scotland call-up and has impressed many clubs with interest from divisions above in England last January.

It’s unknown where Stewart wants to be next year and whether Sunderland earn promotion or not will likely be a huge contributing factor as to where he ends up, but he’s still playing well for the Black Cats, so it appears he’s fully focused on the task at hand in the north east at the moment.

A priceless player…

With his contract carrying on into next season, any club who wants to take Stewart off Sunderland’s hands would have to pay a hefty price tag.

Despite the decent transfer sum the Black Cats would get from the sale of Stewart, 99% of Wearsiders would prefer Stewart to stay in red and white next season and hopefully help Sunderland kick on in the Championship.