Bradford City boss Mark Hughes says Lee Angol will “get better” for them after their game over the weekend.

Bradford City beat relegated Scunthorpe United 2-1 at Valley Parade.

Angol, 27, started the game and helped his side pick up a useful three points.

The Bantams stormed into a 2-0 lead after just five minutes thanks to goals from Jamie Walker and Charles Vernam.

Keith Hill’s side pulled a goal back before half-time after goalkeeper Alex Bass scored an own goal. However, the Iron weren’t able to find an equaliser and their dismal run of form continues.

Hughes heaped praise on Angol after the match and said, as per a report by the Telegraph and Argus:

“I thought he was excellent and gave us that link and focal point to our attacking play that we could work of. He’ll get better and stronger and then he’ll be more sound for us.”

Bradford City have contract decision to make

Bradford City have a decision to make as to whether to keep hold of the attacker this summer or to let him leave.

He penned an initial one-year contract with the Yorkshire club last year when they signed him in preparation for this campaign.

The experienced forward adds useful competition and depth up top for the League Two side and Hughes’ most recent comments suggest he is a fan.

Angol, who is from London, has played for the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Wycombe Wanderers, Luton Town, Peterborough United, Mansfield Town, Shrewsbury Town and Leyton Orient in the past.

Bradford City will be preparing for Hughes’ first full season at the helm in the next transfer window and it could be a transitional period for the club with both comings and goings.

They have two more games to get through first though and take on Sutton United away this Saturday followed a home clash against Carlisle United on 7th May.