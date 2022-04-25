Regardless of what division they’re in, Rotherham United look set for a busy summer transfer window.

The Millers got back to winning ways over the weekend, beating Oxford United 2-1 at the AESSEAL New York Stadium to further increase their automatic promotion hopes.

Paul Warne’s side sit in 2nd place of the League One table, level on points with MK Dons in 3rd whilst holding a game in hand over them.

Here, we look at five potential transfer dealings we could see happen at Rotherham United this summer…

Will Grigg – Permanent signing?

The only potential incoming player on this list is Sunderland loanee Grigg. Warne has stated his desire to sign the 30-year-old on a permanent deal at the end of the season over recent months, and with him out of contract at the Black Cats, the move could may well be on.

The striker has netted six goals in all competition this season, but there’s more than just goals to his game.

Freddie Ladapo – Out

Ladapo handed in a transfer request during the early stages of January this year, but never got his desired move away from the Yorkshire club. A late loan bid on deadline day was rejected by Rotherham United, with them preferring a permanent move for the 29-year-old.

The striker was left out of the matchday squad on Saturday afternoon, and boss Warne ‘didn’t know’ if he was in attendance or not. Ladapo sees his contract expire at the end of the season, but hold an option to extend it by a further year, which they may do to receive a transfer fee.

Michael Smith – Out

The League One team of the season striker is next on the list, with him being a well-wanted man throughout the whole season. Smith has netted 25 goals in all competitions, assisting six, which is by far his best season of his career so far.

Last summer, the 30-year-old was subject to interest from Middlesbrough and Bristol City, but neither team pushed for a deal, with the Millers wanting a sizeable fee.

Smith’s contract at the Millers expires in the summer, but the club hold an option to extend it by a further year – but that may not be enough to secure his immediate future, with clubs able to bid sizeable fees to tempt the Yorkshire club.

Jamie Lindsay – Out

Scottish midfielder Lindsay has been limited to game time this season, with injuries hitting the 26-year-old at crucial times of the campaign. But, he has played enough to attract interest elsewhere.

Portsmouth had a bid rejected for the ex-Ross County man in January, with the fee being too low to match Rotherham United’s valuation.

But, in the past month or so, it has been reported that Pompey are ready to step up their chase for Lindsay, with Danny Cowley still very keen on the midfielder’s quality in the centre of the pitch.

Chiedozie Ogbene – New contract?

Ireland international Ogbene has been a breath of fresh air with his pace and power down the right-hand side this season. The 24-year-old has netted three goals and assisted six from wing-back in League One this campaign.

He sees his deal at the club expire in June, but the Millers have an option to extend it by a further year, but Warne will want it to last longer, with Ogbene playing a massive part in their incredible season.