Blackburn Rovers’ plans for the summer transfer window will depend heavily on whether they are playing Championship or Premier League football next season.

Blackburn Rovers’ poor form over the course of the past few months has left their play-off hopes hanging by a thread. Tony Mowbray’s side have three games left and sit six points away from the top six in 9th.

It could end up being a summer of change regardless of whether or not Rovers find themselves in the Premier League or the Championship.

Here, we look at five potential transfer dealings we could see at Blackburn Rovers in the summer transfer window…

Everton duo joining?

Everton youngster Mathew Mallon is said to have agreed a move to Ewood Park ahead of the summer transfer window. The promising right-back is leaving Goodison Park this summer and Blackburn Rovers are poised to bring him in ahead of next season.

Not only that, but Toffees youngster Jak Stewart has been on trial with the Championship side, potentially making for a double Everton swoop for Blackburn Rovers.

Jan Paul van Hecke – In?

In short, no. The Lancashire Telegraph has said Brighton and Hove Albion have no intention of letting van Hecke leave on loan again next season after such an impressive campaign with Blackburn Rovers.

The centre-back has been a huge hit with Mowbray’s men and he looks set for a first-team chance with Graham Potter’s side next season.

Bradley Johnson – Out?

It has been said that the 34-year-old midfielder’s time with the Lancashire outfit is set to come to an end when his contract expires this summer.

The experienced ace has remained in and around the Blackburn Rovers side this season but his game time has been limited, so it seems best for all parties that Johnson moves on for pastures new.

Deyo Zeefuik – In?

Shortly after flying Dutchman Zeefuik joined Blackburn Rovers in the January transfer window, it was said that he would be given the chance to prove he deserves a permanent deal with the Championship club.

However, after being heavily involved in a range of positions early on, the Hertha Berlin loanee has struggled with injury. Zeefuik hasn’t featured since March 5th and it remains to be seen if he returns before the end of the season. After time on the sidelines, he hasn’t really had a significant chance to show what he can bring to Mowbray’s side, jeopardising his chances of a permanent switch.

Ben Brereton Diaz’s situation

There always seems to be a transfer saga rumbling on surrounding one of Blackburn Rovers’ star players, and Brereton Diaz could be subject to significant interest from elsewhere this summer.

The Chilean star has been heavily linked with Sevilla and more, and it seems likely that the Ewood Park outfit will have their resolve over the striker’s future tested. A 12-month option to extend his deal until the end of next season is included in his deal.