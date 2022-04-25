Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson heaped praise on Jordan Cousins after their game over the weekend.

Wigan Athletic picked up a 1-1 draw at home to Plymouth Argyle to take another step closer to promotion to the Championship.

Cousins, 28, has had his injury problems this season but put in an impressive performance for his side against the Pilgrims.

The midfielder will now be pushing for another appearance tomorrow night against Portsmouth away.

Richardson hailed the Londoner on Saturday and said, as per the club’s official Twitter page:

“We all know how good of a player Jordan is, how good of a person he is. We’ve missed him in general anyway. He’s worked really hard to get back fit to the levels he is at.”

Wigan Athletic spell so far

Wigan Athletic swooped to sign Cousins last summer to add more competition and depth to their midfield department as they prepared for this term.

He has since made 17 appearances in all competitions for the North West club and will be eyeing more game time down the line.

Prior to his move to the DW Stadium, he had previously had spells at Charlton Athletic, QPR and Stoke City and has played 268 games in his career to date.

The Latics are nearly there in terms of getting out of League One and are three points above both Rotherham United and MK Dons with two games left to play.

Portsmouth will be a tricky test for them before their final clash of the campaign away at Shrewsbury Town on Saturday in front of a bumper away crowd.

Cousins’ return to the side is a boost going into their next two clashes and he will be eager to play his part after a tough first year at the club.