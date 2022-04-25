Freddie Ladapo was dropped from the Rotherham United matchday squad on Saturday afternoon as they faced Oxford United, and boss Paul Warne didn’t know whether the striker was at the game or not.

Rotherham United made it back-to-back home wins over the weekend, beating Oxford United 2-1 to edge them ever so closer to promotion from League One.

The win was a crucial one with MK Dons also picking up three points. The Millers are 2nd in the table, level on points with the Dons whilst holding a game in hand over their promotion rivals.

Three points is all that is needed from against either Sunderland or Gillingham to secure promotion, but if Warne’s side match MK Dons’ result on the last game of the season, that will also be enough.

Striker Ladapo was not included in the 18 man squad on Saturday afternoon, and Warne has confirmed that it was so Georgie Kelly could be in and around the first team.

“I just did not select him to be in the squad. I have to pick a team and subs. Other players have not been in the team. I just decided to change it.

“I wanted to bring Georgie into the fold, which is a positive. I am happy with my decision and will stick by it.”

The Rotherham United boss also said that he didn’t see the 29-year-old at the stadium, with him not apart of the lap of honour that took place after the final whistle.

“I have not seen him. It doesn’t mean he isn’t here. But I haven’t seen him, no.”

Set to depart?

During the early stages of the January transfer window, Ladapo handed in a transfer request, but didn’t get his desired move.

A club made a late loan swoop for the striker on deadline day, but the bid was rejected, with the Millers preferring a permanent deal.

Ladapo sees his Rotherham United contract come to an end in the summer, and he looks all but set to depart the Yorkshire side after a hectic last few months.

The Millers continue their promotion push tomorrow night, with them facing Sunderland away from home in a 7:45pm kick-off.