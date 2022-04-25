Lincoln City manager Michael Appleton has spoken about his summer transfer plans.

Following on from a disappointing season which will see the Imps finish no higher than 17th, Appleton has admitted that the squad needs a vast amount of work to repair the holes which has seen them fall from a play-off final to a relegation scare in a single season.

Speaking to LincolnshireLive when asked about the possibility of an overhaul, Appleton said:

“I think it needs one. The reality is, I don’t see us bringing too many in if we don’t get rid of many.

“For us to be better, to get better, there maybe has to be double the amount that leave compared to the amount that come in. And maybe one or two young players might have to step up to the mark.”

It sounds worrying for Lincoln City fans as clearly financial issues may halt any sort of progress in the summer window.

Appleton has some contracts to worry about first however with some key names out of contract this summer in Liam Bridcutt and Conor McGrandles.

Whilst Lincoln City’s 2021/22 campaign has been disappointing, they finish their season with a home tie against Crewe Alexandra, a team already relegated to League Two, and so the Imps could finish on a high note.

The summer ahead…

With this in mind, it could be a good opportunity for Appleton and his players to end on a high and begin their momentum for next time round, whilst offering some youngsters some valuable first-team experience which could aid Appleton’s squad next season.

There is clearly a lot of work for Appleton and his staff to do and it’ll be a busy summer. But one thing is certain, they can’t afford to weaken the squad any further for the 2022/23 campaign.