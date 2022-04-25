Sheffield United aren’t sure of which division they’ll be in next season, but the Blades will surely have one eye on the summer transfer window regardless.

Sheffield United currently sit 6th in the Championship table, three points ahead of 7th placed Millwall with two games remaining.

Middlesbrough could close the gap to two points when they play their game in hand, but for now, the Blades’ narrow win over Cardiff City at the weekend stands them in good stead for a play-off finish.

Here, we look at five potential transfer dealings we could see happen at Sheffield United this summer.

Gavin Bazunu – In

20-year-old star Bazunu was linked with a move to Bramall Lane at the weekend, with The Sun’s report saying the Blades will look to sign him regardless of which division they find themselves in.

The Manchester City youngster has been a big hit with League One side Portsmouth this season and looks ready to make the next step forward in his career by testing himself at a higher level.

There could be competition for his services though, with Preston North End also said to be keen.

Oli Burke – Out?

Burke is out of favour at Sheffield United and he recently said it would be “amazing” if the chance to join Millwall arose this summer.

The 25-year-old has managed two goals and one assist in six appearances since returning from injury at The Den, playing 12 times overall. There’s no doubt that question marks surround his future at Bramall Lane, and Millwall boss Gary Rowett has said the chances of making the deal full time will be assessed at the end of the season.

Conor Hourihane – Permanent?

Aston Villa loanee Hourihane admitted last month that he believes his career at Villa Park is “probably done” having fallen down the pecking order and with no contact being made by manager Steven Gerrard.

What remains to be seen though is whether or not he could end up staying at Sheffield United permanently. The midfielder said back in December that he would “never” write off the chance of a permanent move, but he has been in and out of Paul Heckingbottom’s starting XI since.

Filip Uremovic’s situation?

The plan is for the Croatian defender to return to Russian side Rubin Kazan in the summer with his deal currently suspended with the club, but The Star has said Sheffield United would be interested in a longer-term agreement if the chance arose.

Currently though, it seems there are too many different circumstances that need to pan out before a definitive answer can be given on what the summer holds for Uremovic.

Ismaila Coulibaly decision?

At the start of this month, Heckingbottom revealed that a decision will have to be made on the immediate future of Coulibaly, who is currently on loan with Beerschot until the end of next season.

The midfielder’s three-year loan deal is meant to run until the end of next season, but after a difficult campaign, he could be brought back. Legislation means he will either need to be recalled this summer or the Blades will have no choice but to leave him there until the end of next season, preventing Sheffield United the chance to recall him if needs be.

Coulibaly trained with Heckingbottom’s side during the last international break but it awaits to be seen how his situation pans out.