A recent investigation by OLBG has revealed the biggest losers in the Championship in terms of home attendances for the 2021/22 season.

Of all 24 teams in the Championship this season, Blackburn Rovers post the biggest losses in terms of empty seats at home games.

OLBG have revealed that the Rovers lose out on a staggering £463,425 every game from empty seats at Ewood Park, with Hull City following closely behind with a loss of £427,482.

On average this season, there are 18,537 empty seats at Ewood Park and 12,954 at the MKM Stadium.

Behind Blackburn and Hull City, the likes of Cardiff City, Middlesbrough and Derby County round off the top five, as per OLBG.

Cardiff City recorded an average attendance of 18,717 but they boast an average of 14,599 unsold tickets for each home game, making for a loss of over £400,000 per game.

At Middlesbrough, they average around 13,271 unsold tickets each home game this season despite their push for the play-offs (a £384,859 loss) whilst Derby County record an average attendance of 21,471 according to OLBG, making for ticket losses adding up to £357,456 – the Rams though have the second-highest profit in the league from home ticket sales at £751,245.

Luton Town meanwhile has the lowest loss in terms of empty home seats this season, losing out on just £10,180 each home game this season.

You can read the full research using this link: https://www.olbg.com/blogs/empty-seats-championship