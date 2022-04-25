West Brom are heading towards a busy summer transfer window with Steve Bruce looking to freshen things up at The Hawthorns.

West Brom’s season is long gone now. The Baggies sit in 13th place of the table with two games remaining, and attentions are quickly turning towards the summer.

With Bruce set to stay on for the 2022/23 campaign, the former Aston Villa and Birmingham City boss has already outlined his desire to bring in a number of players, whilst moving some out of the door too.

Here we look at five potential transfer dealings we could see at West Brom this season…

Kean Bryan – Out

The defender was signed on a free transfer last summer. He looked to be a keen signing for the club but he suffered a season-ending knee injury early on, and he’s not featured since.

Reports earlier in the year suggested that the defender could be moved on in the summer to make up some room in the club’s wage bill, which would bring a disappointing end to his short stay at the club.

Goalkeeper – In

With both Sam Johnstone and David Button set to leave this summer, Bruce is definitely going to need a new no.1, and it’s already been suggested that he could bring in two new shot-stoppers this summer.

This is an area that looks certain to be added to in the summer transfer window, and expect Bruce to go on the lookout for an experienced goalkeeper to replace Johnstone.

Matt Phillips – Out

Phillips is another player whose season has been blighted by injury. The Scot has returned to the side in recent weeks, coming off the bench in each of the Baggies’ last three outings.

But reports have also suggested that Phillips could be moved on in the summer after a six-year spell at The Hawthorns – he’s been a good servant to the club but it looks like he could be on the move at the end of this season.

Creative midfielder – In

After losing Matheus Pereira last summer, West Brom failed to replace his creativity and ahead of the pre-season, Bruce has already outlined his desire to bring in a player with a bit of creative prowess.

A player with similar attributes to Pereira could really galvanise the squad, though whether or not Bruce can find that player on a limited budget remains to be seen.

Alex Palmer – Loaned out?

Palmer has been named on the bench for the past three games now, with Johnstone out of contention.

But the 25-year-old faces a contested summer ahead – Bruce looks set to bring in at least one new goalkeeper this term and if Palmer isn’t the Baggies’ no.1 going into the next campaign then he might fancy another loan move away from the club, or even a permanent move, as he vies to play regular first-team football.