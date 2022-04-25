Blackburn Rovers travel to Deepdale to clash with rivals Preston North End in the Championship this evening.

Blackburn Rovers will surely be aiming to put an end to their recent form, losing three of their previous five league fixtures. Away results will also be something that Tony Mowbray will be desperate to improve upon, with his side failing to win a match on the road since January.

With two wins in their last five games, it has been an unpredictable campaign for the Lilywhites. Ryan Lowe has turned Deepdale into a fortress since his arrival with the Lancastrians not losing a league game at home since February.

A win for Rovers could potentially see them overtake Middlesbrough and Millwall, putting them three points behind the play-off places.

Preston North End would climb into 12th place if they overcome their rivals, replacing Swansea City, West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City in the process.

Blackburn Rovers team news

Reda Khadra has been ruled out of this fixture, picking up a calf injury against Reading last month. Dilan Markandy is also unavailable after undergoing surgery for a hamstring injury he sustained in January.

Deyovaisio Zeefuik is questionable after a spending a prolonged period of time on the side-line with an injury. Ian Poveda looks set to make a return after a calf injury caused him to be absent from the squad since November.

Bradley Dack is likely to be available after injuring his back during the half-time warm-up against Stoke City last week. Daniel Ayala may also be questionable after injuring his calf in February.

Tayo Edun is available again, serving a one-match ban after he was sent off against Peterborough United.

Predicted XI

Kaminski (GK)

Lenihan

Van Hecke

Wharton

Nyambe

Travis

Johnson

Pickering

Rothwell

Brereton-Diaz

Gallagher

It has been a turbulent season for Blackburn Rovers, the latter half of the campaign being a relatively frustrating one for many involved in the club. Striker Ben Brereton-Diaz has been unable to recapture his early season form, enduring injury troubles and a goal drought that has seen him find the net once since January.

The Chilean striker may be the difference however in a fixture which could still give Rovers fans hopes of a possible top six finish.

The match kicks off at 19:30 this evening and is set to be televised on Sky Sports.