West Ham are set to open talks with Hull City over the potential summer signing of Keane Lewis-Potter.

Reports from The Athletic (via tbrfootball) have revealed that West Ham are set to open talks with Hull City as they vie to bring in England U21 man Lewis-Potter this summer.

The 21-year-old has been in fine form this season, scoring twice in the 3-0 win over Reading over the weekend to take his goals tally to 11 in the Championship this season.

Earlier in the month, it was revealed that David Moyes and Brentford boss Thomas Frank were in attendance at Hull’s Championship game away at Millwall, with Spurs figure David Pleat also in attendance.

It was suggested that the trio were watching over Lewis-Potter and now, it’s been revealed that West Ham are set to open transfer talks with the Championship club.

Hull City owner Acun Ilicali has previously stated that £20million may not be enough to pry Lewis-Potter from the club this summer, so what the Hammers will have to cough up to bring him in remains to be seen.

A Premier League player…

Despite Hull City have a newfound financial pull under Ilicali, it seems like they won’t have enough to keep Lewis-Potter at the club beyond this summer.

He’s taken to the Championship really well and he’s got progressively better throughout the campaign, with Premier League interest in the Englishman now rife.

West Ham are prone to a Championship signing and prone to raiding Hull City for their star man, after previously swooping to sign Jarrod Bowen.

It’s an exciting potential move for Lewis-Potter whose side next face Bristol City in the Championship this weekend.