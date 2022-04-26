Sunderland take on Rotherham United this evening in a huge game for both sides’ promotion chances.

Sunderland sit 4th in League One and a win could confirm their top-six spot this season. As for Rotherham United, they sit 2nd and a win would strengthen their automatic promotion hopes, but a defeat would see their fate decided on the final day.

Alex Neil’s side are unbeaten in 11 outings and have only lost once since he took the helm at the Stadium of Light back in February. The Wearsiders are growing in confidence and that can’t be good news for a Rotherham squad who have won just twice in their last 10 games.

Sunderland team news

Jordan Willis (ruptured patella) and Niall Huggins (stress fracture) are long-term absentees and will not be returning this season.

Speaking after the 5-1 win over Cambridge United, Neil confirmed Carl Winchester (groin) will need to be assessed following his early substitution last weekend. Not only that, but Dennis Cirkin will miss the final two games of the regular season. However, he should be back for the play-offs if Sunderland get there.

Aiden McGeady had his first session back in training last week, but with so little time left of the season, it’s a huge race against time.

Leon Dajaku missed last weekend’s Cambridge United win through illness. Thorben Hoffmann returned to the squad following illness though, as did Callum Doyle.

Predicted XI



Patterson (GK)

Doyle

Wright

Batth

Gooch

Evans

Matete

Embleton

Roberts

Broadhead

Stewart

A season-defining game

Both sides are more than capable of beating one another, so it will be hoped that an entertaining tie pans out with all to play for.

The last time the two sides met, Rotherham United comfortably won in a 5-1 display, but expect this evening’s affair to be a lot closer than that.

The game kicks off at 19:45pm tonight.