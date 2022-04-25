Salford City co-owner Gary Neville has congratulated Forest Green Rovers on their promotion from League Two.

Forest Green Rovers will be playing League One football for the first time in their history next season.

Their 0-0 draw away at Bristol Rovers over the weekend was enough to get them over the line.

Neville took to Twitter to send the following message to the Gloucestershire club (see below):

Congratulations to @FGRFC_Official and @DaleVince for their exceptional achievement this season . The best team in the league and a club that does many great things ❤️ — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 23, 2022

Job done for Forest Green Rovers

Forest Green Rovers have a big summer ahead of them as they prepare for life in the third tier.

Rob Edwards’ side will be desperate to keep hold of their most prized assets such as Matty Stevens, Kane Wilson, Ebou Adams and Jamille Matt.

They will also have some business to do, especially with attacking midfielder Jack Aichison due to return to his parent club Barnsley when his loan deal ends.

Stevens’ goals this season have been a key reason behind Rovers’ success and despite being injured now, he has chipped in with an eye-catching 27 goals in all competitions.

Wilson, 22, has 14 assists to his name from right wing-back and that has seen him emerge on the radar of Championship outfit Bristol City with his contract up at the end of June.

Gambia international midfielder Ebou Adams is also reported to be attracting interest from Cardiff City ahead of the next transfer window.

Forest Green Rovers have their sights set on securing the title now and are back in action tomorrow night away at Swindon Town, before clashes against Harrogate Town and Mansfield Town.