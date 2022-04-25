QPR are gearing up for a busy summer transfer window after falling short in the Championship once again.

The future of QPR manager Mark Warburton remains up in the air, if not doubtful, after another defeat at the weekend.

The R’s lost 1-0 away at Stoke City in Saturday to leave them in 11th place of the table – they sit six points off Sheffield United in 6th with two games left to play.

Here, we look at four potential transfer dealings we could see happen at QPR this summer…

Seny Dieng – Out

The goalkeeper has been linked with both Sheffield United and West Ham this season.

He’s featured 27 times in the Championship this season after struggles with injuries, and his absence from the side has constantly hindered Warburton this season.

Previously, reports suggested that the Blades could reignite their summer interest in Dieng should they have failed to sign Robin Olsen permanently – which they have – whilst the Hammers were linked more recently.

With things turning sour at QPR, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Dieng looks for the exit.

Tosin Kehinde – In

The only potential incoming player on this list, Kehinde has been linked with a move to West London throughout the season and recent reports have reignited that particular story.

Kehinde’s agent has recently suggested that he wouldn’t stand in the way of Kehinde’s potential move to QPR this summer, though the R’s would need to cough up around £2million to make it happen.

Rob Dickie – Out

Earlier in the campaign, Dickie was asserting himself as one of the best defenders in the second tier, with a host of Premier League teams having been linked with him this season.

But as QPR’s form as fallen, so has Dickie’s. He remains a quality player and nothing has been reported recently in the way of Premier League interest, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if he too was subject to summer interest from above.

Yoann Barbet – Re-signed?

As it stands, Barbet remains out of contract in the summer. He’s been at QPR for three years and going into this season, fans regarded the Frenchman as one of their best players.

But, like Dickie, Barbet’s form has dropped in recent weeks and he’s lost his place in the side.

He remains an experienced Championship player though, and QPR remain shrewd operators in the transfer market – should Barbet see out his contract then it would make sense that QPR may look to offer him new terms, with Warburton looking as though he’ll have a slim squad once again next season.

George Thomas – Loaned out?

Thomas has endured a frustrating spell at QPR. He’s rarely been given a chance by Warburton but, especially recently, he’s impressed when given a small run in the side.

What the summer might hold for him though is anyone’s guess.

It seems that Thomas doesn’t quite have the quality to establish himself in Warburton’s XI but he has enough about him to be frustrated about his lack of playing time, and so a summer loan move for the Welshman could be in the offing.

A number of teams were linked with him in the January transfer window, including Portsmouth and Blackpool.