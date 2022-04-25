Poya Asbaghi says it was a “real privilege” to work for Barnsley and has wished the club all the very best.

Barnsley have made the decision to sack their boss following their relegation to the Championship.

Asbaghi’s assistant, Ferran Sibila, has also left the club by mutual consent.

Former player Martin Devaney will now take charge of the final three games of the season and will be assisted by Tom Harban and Jo Laumann.

Asbaghi has sent this message after his exit, as per the club’s official website:

“I want to thank everybody at Oakwell for their time and efforts over the last months, this of course includes players, fans and staff. It’s been a real privilege to work in Barnsley and I wish everybody all the very best for the upcoming seasons.”

Barnsley spell didn’t work

Barnsley chose the Swede as their man to replace Markus Schopp in late October but he hasn’t been able to keep them in the division, despite picking up some impressive wins against the likes of QPR, Middlesborough and away at Hull City over recent months.

Prior to his move to Oakwell, the 36-year-old had previously managed Dalkurd FF, Gefle IF, IFK Goteburg and Sweden U21s.

It was always going to be a risk bringing in someone with no experience of managing in the Football League.

Barnsley’s managerial choices have been hit and miss over recent times. Daniel Stendel, Gerhard Struber and Valerien Ismael were all hits, but Schopp and Asbaghi have struggled.

They have a big decision to make on who to choose next and Devaney will be keen to make a positive impression over the next couple of weeks.

It is not all doom and gloom at Oakwell and they have a strong chance of success in League One next term if they can keep the core of their squad together. It is also worth baring in mind they have Herbie Kane and Jack Aitchison returning from their loan spells away.