Sunderland striker Ross Stewart scored a brace last Saturday in a 5-1 win over Cambridge United at the Stadium of Light.

It was a five-star display from the Black Cats and they certainly made a statement to the rest of the top-six hopefuls.

The play-offs look certain to be Sunderland’s now, but whether they can carry this form into the semi-final and potentially the final is another question.

Alex Neil’s side are unbeaten in 11 outings and are one of the most in-form teams in League One entering the final week of fixtures.

Speaking to The Chronicle, Stewart said:

“When a team goes down to ten men you always see the opportunity to score a good number of goals.

“You want to be causing defenders trouble and trying to get on the end of things. I think we got a lot of joy from that and that showed with the number of goals we scored.”

Stewart and Everton loanee Nathan Broadhead have formed a deadly partnership this year and now have 36 goals between them.

Speaking on his relationship with Broadhead, Stewart added:

“I get on really well with Nath off the pitch so I think that helps us on the pitch even more with that striker link up and connection.”

The duo seem to be finding the perfect form at just the right time and maintaining their fitness could prove to be they key to Sunderland’s promotion chances.

Stewart is currently the league’s top scorer with 24 so far this campaign, he’s already been named in the League One Team of the Season, but he’ll be hoping he can maintain his spot at the top of the goals list.

The Wearsiders have two more games left against Rotherham United and Morecambe and with the prospect of the playoffs on the horizon, they cannot afford to lose their momentum now.

Up next Sunderland welcome Rotherham United to the north east in a 2nd v 4th clash, which should prove to be a great affair on Tuesday evening.