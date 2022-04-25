Swansea City manager Russell Martin has provided an injury update on his side ahead of their home game v Bournemouth in the Championship on Tuesday evening.

Bournemouth make the trip to Swansea City in the Championship tomorrow, with Scott Parker’s side closing in on automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The Cherries can’t confirm their promotion no matter the result in Wales tomorrow. But they face a huge test against a Swans side who’ve really picked up in recent weeks.

Martin’s side go into this game unbeaten in their last eight, sitting in 14th place of the table with a win tomorrow night able to lift them as high as 9th in the table.

And sharing an injury update on his side, Martin has this to say:

“Jamie [Paterson] will be involved on Tuesday.

“With Flynn Downes we managed things really well so he could return and be involved properly rather than doing bits and pieces here and there.

“With Pato it is the same, we could have put him in for a bit on the weekend and risked him, but we would much rather have him right and ready to play full games and being available.

“He was not quite right for Middlesbrough, but he will be ready for Tuesday.”

Paterson, 30, has been a key player for the Swans this season. He’s scored nine and assisted nine in his 36 league outings so far and his return to the side after his January omission has been a blessing.

With Downes, the 23-year-old has been in and out of the side in recent weeks. He played the full 90 v Middlesbrough last time out and looks set to be involved once again tomorrow night.

A tough test…

With Bournemouth coming to Swansea looking to take another step towards promotion, it’ll prove to be a really tough test for the Swans.

Bournemouth have a lot of attacking quality in their side and Swansea have been prone to some poor defending this season.

But Martin’s side have really settled down in recent weeks – both in defence and in attack, Swansea City are looking the real deal at the moment and they might yet upset the Cherries tomorrow night.

The game kicks off at 7:45pm and is available to watch live on Sky Sorts Arena.