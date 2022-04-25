Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson heaped praise on Albie Morgan after their win over the weekend.

Charlton Athletic beat Shrewsbury Town 2-0 thanks to goals from Jayden Stockley and Chuks Aneke.

Morgan, 22, chipped in with two assists in the final home game of the season.

The Addicks only have one match left of the campaign now away at Ipswich Town this weekend.

Jackson said after the Shrews win, as per the club’s official website:

“I’m really pleased for Albie. I want more of that from him and the team because I think we should be a real threat from those dead-ball situations.

“He’s got a great delivery and we’ve got a lot of height and physicality in the team, so we need to be making more of those situations. It’s nice that that’s been the difference today.”

Charlton Athletic academy graduate

Morgan has risen up through the academy at Charlton Athletic and has broken into the first-team over the past few years.

He will be looking to really nail down a spot in the starting XI in the next campaign as the club looks to compete at the top end of the third tier table.

The midfielder has made 28 appearances in all competitions and has scored once and assisted a useful eight goals.

Morgan has played exactly 100 games for the London club now so far in his career, as well as having a loan spell away in non-league at Ebbsfleet United in 2019 to get some experience under his belt.

He was actually linked with a loan departure in the last January transfer window after he saw his game time dry up a bit but Charlton Athletic decided to keep him in the end.

The Portsmouth-born man is under contract at The Valley until the summer of 2023 meaning he still has another year left on his deal.

Morgan provides strong competition for places in the centre of midfield and could be in for a big season next time around if he can hit his top form.