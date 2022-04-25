Bristol City will not be signing Aldershot Town attacker Lucias Vine, as detailed in a report by Bristol World.

Bristol City had a look at the youngster last month but have decided not to offer him a contract.

Vine, 18, is now on trial with League One side Bolton Wanderers.

Bristol World says the Robins’ interest in the teenager has “ended”.

No Bristol City switch

Vine played for Bristol City’s development squad in a fixture against Watford and also played last week for Bolton Wanderers’ U23s against Walsall in the Professional Development League as he looks to catch the eye.

He has risen up through the youth ranks with National League side Aldershot Town and has been a regular for the non-league outfit at youth levels so far.

The attacker is yet to sign a professional contract with the Shots and hasn’t made a senior appearance yet. However, he has made the bench for their first-team on a handful of occasions this season.

He has also spent time on loan at Hartley Wintney in the Southern League Premier Division over the past couple of months to get some experience under his belt.

His father, Rowan, was a striker for the likes of Luton Town, Birmingham City and QPR.

Vine is now looking to follow in his dad’s footsteps into the Football League and although Bristol City have chosen not to sign him this summer, Bolton Wanderers have a decision to make as to whether they see him as a decent long-term option.