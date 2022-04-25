Steve Bruce makes Aston Villa transfer comparisons as he lays out West Brom’s summer agenda
West Brom manager Steve Bruce is hoping for some shrewd transfer dealings at West Brom this summer as he vies to ‘fresh the whole place up’.
West Brom have come to a bit of a crossroads on under Bruce. Since he replaced Valerien Ismael earlier in the year, the Baggies have dropped out of the top-six and they now find themselves in 13th place of the Championship table.
Bruce’s future looked to be up in the air ahead of the summer but last week, reports revealed that the 61-year-old is set to stay on going into the summer.
He’s set to oversee a drastic overhaul of the playing squad which has become stale this season, and speaking to Express and Star, Bruce recalled a similar experience he had at Aston Villa:
“I was in a similar position to this one down the road at Aston Villa,” he said.
“It needed a major rebuild and we went on to lose the play-off final. I was sacked three months later but that is football.
“We didn’t have a huge amount money. I had to sell (Nathan) Baker the big centre-half to bring in John Terry. You have got to wheel and deal and I’d like to think I’ve got the experience to get that across.”
“I think they have seen the same players too often maybe,” Bruce continued. “It’s not the players fault either. But we need to freshen the whole place up.
“We are going to work as hard as we can. Not everyone is going to go and let’s be fair we have still got some good players for this division here.
“But the club needs to be freshened up. There is a lot that have been here for a long time and I think the supporters want to see some new faces more than anything.
“And the players that do stay will respond to that. Absolutely they will. You can change the manager or the coach. But there is nothing like a new player, a good player, coming in.
“Maybe it will be three, four, five, six, maybe.”
It looks like Bruce will be forced to utilise the free and loan markets this summer, after the club spent upwards of £7million on Daryl Dike last January.
But Bruce is a shrewd operator in the transfer market and fans may be hopeful that he can overhaul this summer, and do so on a very limited budget.
A new-look West Brom…
West Brom certainly need a fresh up, though which players and how many Bruce will be able to bring in this summer remains to be seen.
He certainly needs to bring in some younger players and perhaps some with Championship or even promotion experience in the second tier.
There are some key areas to bolster including the goalkeeping position, and perhaps the central areas after Bruce previously outlined his need for more creativity in the side.
It’s an exciting summer ahead for West Brom who travel to West Brom this weekend.