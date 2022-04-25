West Brom manager Steve Bruce is hoping for some shrewd transfer dealings at West Brom this summer as he vies to ‘fresh the whole place up’.

West Brom have come to a bit of a crossroads on under Bruce. Since he replaced Valerien Ismael earlier in the year, the Baggies have dropped out of the top-six and they now find themselves in 13th place of the Championship table.

Bruce’s future looked to be up in the air ahead of the summer but last week, reports revealed that the 61-year-old is set to stay on going into the summer.

He’s set to oversee a drastic overhaul of the playing squad which has become stale this season, and speaking to Express and Star, Bruce recalled a similar experience he had at Aston Villa:

“I was in a similar position to this one down the road at Aston Villa,” he said. “It needed a major rebuild and we went on to lose the play-off final. I was sacked three months later but that is football.

“We didn’t have a huge amount money. I had to sell (Nathan) Baker the big centre-half to bring in John Terry. You have got to wheel and deal and I’d like to think I’ve got the experience to get that across.”

The core of West Brom’s squad has been the same for a number of years now. The club has an ageing squad and one that has seemingly run its course in a West Brom shirt.