Blackburn Rovers took Ian Poveda on loan from Premier League side Leeds United this season but injury has robbed him of much of the season. As per Lancs Live, Rovers boss Tony Mowbray says he could feature against Preston North End.

He’s been out since November last year after suffering a horrific ankle injury that included a fracture and ligament damage. That required surgery and the 22-year-old winger has been recuperating since.

Some of that recovery and recuperation has been undertaken at Elland Road with Leeds United. However, Poveda is back at Ewood Park with Blackburn Rovers and his loan boss says he’s raring to go.

Mowbray comments on ‘electric’ and ‘scary’ Poveda

Poveda has only made eight Championship appearances since arriving at the Lancashire club. These appearances have brought one goal and two assists.

Mowbray said, as reported by Lancs Live, that the youngster struggled to adapt to their style of play. He goes on to add that adaptation is no longer an issue for the loanee.

Commenting on his return, Mowbray has said: “Poveda looks fit to me, he looks electric on the training ground.”

The Rovers boss goes on to describe Poveda’s talent level as “pretty scary” before adding he could feature on the bench for tonight’s game against Preston.

Thoughts…

Blackburn Rovers are still in with a slim shout of a play-off place in the Championship. They sit 9th in the table on 63 points.

Sheffield United occupy 6th place on 69 points but have played one more game than Mowbray’s side. Still, the chance is there and Blackburn need to seize it.

Results over recent games have been inconsistent – Blackburn have three losses in their last six games. This is a six-game spread with just one win.

Having a fit-again Poveda can only be a positive thing. He has individuality and trickery that could have a massive impact in turning a game.

Having the Leeds United loanee back in contention for the final three games of the season can only be good news for Rovers.