Hull City boss Shota Arveladze has cooled speculation linking his side with Red Star Belgrade defender Strahinja Erakovic.

Hull City’s head coach denied rumours that they are after the European centre-back.

Erakovic, 21, has broken into Red Star’s first-team over the past couple of years.

MozzartSport reported late last week that the Tigers have seen an offer rejected for him ahead of the next transfer window.

However, this was news to Arveladze, has told BBC Humberside Sport:

“No clue. I’ve never heard anything about a Red Star player. I can imagine Red Star are a really good team, a really good club, they raise a lot of good kids to play in Europe.”

Hull City latest

It will be a busy summer at Hull City with both comings and goings expected as they prepare for their first full season under the ownership of Acun Ilicali.

Lots of names will be linked over the next couple of months as the club looks to compete at the top end of the Championship next term.

In terms of bringing in another defender, the club currently has a few options in the heart of defence such as highly-rated duo Jacob Greaves and Sean McLoughlin. However, with Di’Shon Bernard due to return to parent club Manchester United when his loan ends, they will need some more bodies in that department.

Erakovic’s name has been mentioned after his impressive breakthrough at Red Star. The Serbia youth international has played 54 times for them after rising up through their academy and has also played in the Europa League.

Hull City’s boss has poured cold water on the speculation though and it appears a move to the MKM Stadium isn’t on the cards for the youngster.