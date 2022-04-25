Coventry City’s Josh Pask is wanted by Newport County on a permanent basis this summer, as per a report by the South Wales Argus.

Coventry City loaned the defender to the League Two club in the January transfer window to get some more game time under his belt.

Pask, 24, has since made eight appearances for James Rowberry’s side and has made a positive impression at Rodney Parade.

The Exiles are now keen to swoop in and lure him to South Wales on a long-term deal.

Coventry City situation

Pask is out of contract at the end of this season and is currently due to become a free agent in late June.

He has slipped down the pecking order with the Championship outfit and they have a big decision to make on his future at the club over the next couple of months.

The Sky Blues signed him back in 2019 and he helped them gain promotion from League One in his first year at the club under Mark Robins.

However, the centre-back has found getting regular opportunities tough over the past few years and has only played 23 times for their senior team to date.

Pask started his career at West Ham United and rose up through the academy of his local side. Despite being a regular for the Hammers at various youth levels, he never made a first-team appearance.

Instead, he gained experience out on loan in the Football League at Dagenham and Redbridge and Gillingham before he was allowed to leave permanently for Coventry City.