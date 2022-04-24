Bristol City are not pursuing a move to sign Zulte Waregem’s Jean-Luc Dompe right now, as reported by Bristol World.

Bristol City are not trying to land the attacker in the upcoming transfer window.

Dompe, 26, has been linked with a move to Ashton Gate this week in a report by Voetbalkrant.

Premier League strugglers Norwich City were also credited with an interest.

No Bristol City move for now

Bristol City will be keen to add some reinforcements to their ranks this summer. It has been a disappointing season for the them this term and they will be hoping to compete at the top end of the division next time around.

Nigel Pearson’s side could do with some more quality into attacking areas but Dompe isn’t someone who is on their radar at this time.

He has been a key player for Zulte Waregem over the past couple of years in the Belgian top flight and still has another year left on his contract anyway meaning if the Robins did want they would have to fork out a transfer fee.

The Frenchman has caught the eye in this campaign and has scored twice and assisted an impressive 15 in 34 appearances in all competitions.

Dompe has also played for the likes of Valenciennes, Sint-Truiden, Standard Liege, Amiens and Eupen in the past.

Bristol City were in action yesterday and won 3-1 away at relegated Derby County thanks to goals from And Weimann, Antoine Semenyo and Timm Klose.

They play again next weekend at home to Pearson’s old club Hull City.