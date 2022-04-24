Wigan Athletic are in pole position to sign Leeds United winger Owen Bray, according to a report by Football Insider.

Wigan Athletic are ready to offer a contract to the youngster.

Bray, 19, is poised to leave Elland Road this summer and is out of contract at the end of the season.

Football Insider claim he has turned down the chance to stay with the Premier League side.

Wigan Athletic swooping in

Wigan Athletic have been taking a look at the attacker on trial recently and he played for their U23s side against Hull City last week.

Bray could be seen by the Latics as someone to boost their development ranks ahead of the next campaign.

Leam Richardson’s men are currently eyeing promotion back to the Championship and drew 1-1 at home to Plymouth Argyle yesterday.

They are top of the League One table and are three points above both Rotherham United and MK Dons with two games left to play. The ‘Tics are back in action this Tuesday away at Portsmouth followed by their final game of the campaign away at Shrewsbury Town next weekend.

Bray could be joining the North West club this summer regardless of what league they find themselves in.

The York-born man has been on the books at Leeds United for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy ranks there. He initially played for their U18s side before making the step up to their U23s earlier this term.