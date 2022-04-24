Charlton Athletic’s Jason Pearce says he was “buzzing” to get the win yesterday.

Charlton Athletic beat Shrewsbury Town 2-0 on their final home game of the season.

The Addicks took the lead on 64 minutes through top scorer Jayden Stockley before Chuks Aneke added a second 10 minutes from the end.

Pearce took to Twitter after the game to send the following message (see tweet below):

Buzzing to get a win for the last home game of the season. Special day to share with my family. Thank you to the fans for your support all season 🔴⚪️ #cafcfamily #coyr pic.twitter.com/rSYRQK6cfR — Jason Pearce (@jpearce05) April 23, 2022

Good win for Charlton Athletic

Charlton Athletic will be pleased to see the back of this campaign as they look to compete at the top end of the division next time around.

The past nine months or so haven’t quite gone to plan for the Addicks but they have a full season to look forward to under Johnnie Jackson now.

It is a big summer ahead for the London outfit and they need to ensure they get their recruitment right to give them the best chance of success.

They have a number of players who are out of contract in a couple of months time, including Pearce.

The experienced defender has been with the club since 2016 but is currently facing an uncertain future at The Valley. Yesterday may well have been his final home game with it still yet to be known whether he will be sticking around.

Pearce, who has played for the likes of Leeds United and Wigan Athletic in the past, has been a great servant to the club and has made 174 appearances in all competitions to date.

Charlton Athletic have one game left before the summer break away at Ipswich Town next Saturday.