Leeds United are scouting Fulham target Timo Hubers from FC Koln, according to a report by Football Insider.

The Premier League side sent representatives to watch the defender in action on Saturday.

Hubers, 25, is a man in-demand going into the summer transfer window.

Fulham have identified him as a target, as reported by the Daily Mail earlier this month.

Fulham planning for life in the top flight

The London side are back in the top flight and need to ensure that they get their recruitment right this summer to avoid an immediate relegation back to the Championship.

Marco Silva’s side are in the brink of securing the title and drew 1-1 away at AFC Bournemouth yesterday, with Dom Solanke scoring a last-gap penalty for the Cherries.

Hubers could be seen as the Cottagers as someone to bolster their defensive ranks ahead of the next campaign but they may have to face strong competition for his signature with Leeds United appearing to step up their pursuit of him.

The likes of Newcastle United, West Ham United, Southampton and Crystal Palace have also been mentioned as potential destinations so the centre-back isn’t short of options.

Hubers has been with Koln since last summer and has adapted well to life at the RheinEnergieStadion, making 21 appearances in all competitions in this campaign.

He spent the past five years on the books at Hannover 96 and has made the step up to the Bundesliga well.

The 6ft 3inc man still has a year left on his current contract but Steffen Baumgart’s side could face a battle to keep him.