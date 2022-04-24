Middlesbrough have been mentioned as potential suitors for Hull City’s Mallik Wilks this summer, reports David Burns.

Middlesbrough are the latest club to be linked with a move for the Hull City attacker.

Wilks, 23, has fallen out-of-favour at the MKM Stadium over recent months and is out of contract at the end of the season.

BBC Humberside Sport reporter Burns says Chris Wilder’s “may be keen” on landing him and has tweeted (see below):

Like to see a bit more cutting edge from @HullCity this afto. Still a bit mystified as to why Wilks can't make the bench. I hear a whisper Middlesbrough may be keen, and there will be other suitors. Looks like his #hcafc race is run though. https://t.co/HUIYYXbdGT — David Burns (@bbcburnsy) April 23, 2022

Potential Middlesbrough addition?

Birmingham City are believed to be keen as well, as reported by Football Insider, whilst Peterborough United have also been mentioned.

Middlesbrough could see Wilks as someone to add more competition and depth to their attacking options ahead of the next campaign.

Hull City swooped to sign him back in January 2020 on an initial loan deal from Barnsley and the club were relegated during his first few months at the club.

Nevertheless, the Tigers decided to make his move permanent and he played a key role in their immediate promotion from League One last year and chipped in with an impressive 22 goals in all competitions.

Wilks has since played 20 times in the league this term and has scored three goals. However, he has slipped down the pecking order and has played only five minutes under Shota Arveladze since the Georgian boss joined the club in late January.

The former Leeds United man is now facing an uncertain future at the MKM Stadium and Boro have emerged as the latest side to possibly be interested.