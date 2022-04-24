Cheltenham Town boss Michael Duff has admitted in-demand Will Boyle is poised to head out the exit door this summer and says he “deserves his move”.

Cheltenham Town are set to lose the defender at the end of the season.

Boyle, 26, is out of contract in late June and will become a free agent.

He is wanted by Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End, whilst Huddersfield Town have also been credited with an interest.

Speaking after their 5-1 loss to Sunderland yesterday, Duff provided this update on his situation, as per a report by Gloucestershire Live:

“He’s been great all season and if he goes, he deserves his move. I don’t think anyone can begrudge him his move for the service he’s given to the football club and the way he’s been around the place.

“I’ve not really had a conversation with him for a couple of months because he made it quite clear he didn’t want to sign it, no problem.”

Cheltenham Town spell

Boyle has been with Cheltenham Town since 2017 and has been a key player over recent years.

The Yorkshireman has made 195 appearances for the Robins in all competitions and has chipped in with an impressive 26 goals from the back.

He helped them gain promotion from League Two last year and has since adapted well to life in League One.

Prior to his move to Gloucestershire, he had previously risen up through the youth ranks at Huddersfield Town and had played twice for the Terriers’ first-team as a youngster, as well as having loan spells away at Kidderminster Harriers, Macclesfield Town, York City and Kilmarnock to gain experience.

Sheffield Wednesday have been mentioned as potential suitors and they are currently eyeing promotion from the play-offs but were dealt a blow yesterday with their 1-0 away loss to Wycombe Wanderers.

Huddersfield Town are in the race for promotion to the Premier League, whilst Preston will definitely be in the Championship again.