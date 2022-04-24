Hull City ace Keane Lewis-Potter is wanted by West Ham United, according to a report by Football Insider.

Hull City will face a battle to keep hold of the attacker this summer after an impressive past couple of seasons.

Lewis-Potter, 21, has made 46 appearances in all competitions in this campaign and has chipped in with 12 goals and six assists.

Football Insider claim the Hammers want him now and have joined fellow London side Brentford in the race to land him in the next transfer window.

Lewis-Potter has risen up through the academy of his local side and was handed his league debut back in November 2019 in a Championship fixture against West Bromwich Albion.

He was part of the Tigers’ side who won the League One title last term under former boss Grant McCann and fired 15 goals altogether.

The England U21 international was a regular at various youth levels before his senior breakthrough and rose up through the ranks alongside Jacob Greaves and Brandon Fleming.

He also had a loan spell away in the National League North with Bradford Park Avenue during the 2018/19 season to get some experience under his belt and played five times for the Yorkshire outfit.

West Ham United lured Jarrod Bowen away from the MKM Stadium in January 2020 and could now see Lewis-Potter as someone to follow in his footsteps.

Bowen, who actually played seven times for the Tigers in the Premier League, has adapted to the step up a division with ease and is one of the David Moyes’ most prized assets.