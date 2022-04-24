Cheltenham Town boss Michael Duff says he would bring Aston Villa loan man Aaron Ramsey back to the club.

Cheltenham Town swooped to sign the youngster in the January transfer window to bolster their attacking options.

Ramsey, 19, was allowed to leave his parent club to get some first-team experience under his belt in the Football League.

He has since made 14 appearances for the Robins in all competitions and has chipped in with a single goal.

Speaking after their 5-1 loss away at Sunderland at the Stadium of Light yesterday, Duff has confirmed he is open to re-signing him this summer, as per a report by Gloucestershire Live:

“I’d take him back in a heartbeat because I see him every day in training. He can do things other people can’t.”

Hit at Cheltenham Town

Ramsey joined the Gloucestershire outfit as a bit of an unknown quantity this past winter but has adapted well to life in League One.

He is due to return to Villa Park this summer and Steven Gerrard’s side will have a decision to make on what to do with him next, with the door appearing to be open for him to move back to the Jonny-Rocks Stadium.

The England youth international, who is the brother of Aston Villa star Jacob Ramsey, has been on the books at Aston Villa for his whole career to date.

He joined the Midlands club at the age of eight and has since risen up through their academy ranks. The teenager has been a key player for Villa at various youth levels over the years and has also played four times for their senior team.

Ramsey has one more game left of his Cheltenham Town loan spell against Cambridge United next weekend.