Bristol City’s Alex Scott is being eyed by Leeds United, as reported by The Mirror.

Bristol City could face a battle to keep hold of the young star this summer.

Scott, 18, has enjoyed an impressive breakthrough season at Ashton Gate and is attracting interest from the Premier League.

The Mirror claim both Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur are keen and have sent scouts to watch him in action.

Bristol City situation

Bristol City won’t want to lose such as a highly-rated prospect and he is under contract with Nigel Pearson’s side until 2025.

He started his career at Guernsey and played for the non-league outfit at senior level before the Robins lured him to the Football League in December 2019.

The England youth international was initially a key player at youth levels before he penned his first professional deal last year.

Scott was handed his first-team debut in a Championship fixture against Luton Town in the last campaign and hasn’t looked back since.

He has established himself as a key player now and has made 37 appearances in all competitions this term, chipping in with four goals and two assists.

Leeds United and Spurs could see him as an ideal long-term addition for them this summer and may try and test Bristol City’s resolve.

They aren’t the only top flight sides to be linked with the teenager, with the Daily Mail reporting earlier this year that West Ham United, Leicester City and Everton are interested as well so he doesn’t appear to be short of options.