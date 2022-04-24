Bolton Wanderers loan man James Trafford could join Anderlecht next season, as detailed in a report by The Sun.

Bolton Wanderers have had the goalkeeper on loan from Manchester City over the past few months.

Trafford, 19, joined the Trotters on a loan deal until the end of the campaign in the January transfer window.

The Sun claim he may now make a move to Belgium this summer to link up with Vincent Kompany.

Bolton Wanderers spell

The England youth international was given the green light to leave Manchester City this past winter to get some game time under his belt and has since enjoyed plenty of opportunities with Ian Evatt’s side, making 21 appearances in all competitions.

Trafford has been on the books of his parent club since 2015 having previously played for Cockermouth and Carlisle United in his native Cumbria.

The highly-rated young stopper is yet to make a senior appearance for City but has been a regular for the Premier League giants at various youth levels over the past few years.

He was allowed to leave on loan for the first time in his career last summer and linked up with Accrington Stanley.

Trafford went on to play 11 times for John Coleman’s side during the first-half of this campaign before switching to their fellow third tier side.

He has adapted well to life at Bolton Wanderers but is now being linked with a summer switch elsewhere with Anderlecht touted as a possible destination.

They finished 3rd this term in the Belgian Pro League.