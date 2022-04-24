Sheffield United and Preston North End are eyeing a move for Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, as reported by The Sun.

The Championship duo are interested in the highly-rated stopper ahead of the summer.

Bazunu, 20, has spent this season on loan in League One with Portsmouth and has been a hit with the League One side.

The Sun claim he is now attracting interest from the division above ahead of the next campaign.

Sheffield United and Preston North End keen

Sheffield United have been playing Wes Foderingham as their number one over recent times and could see Bazunu as ideal competition, whilst Preston North End will need a new stopper with Daniel Iverson due to return to his parent club Leicester City next month when his loan ends.

Bazunu joined Portsmouth last summer and has since made 44 appearances for Danny Cowley’s side in all competitions.

Manchester City gave him the green light to head out the exit door again after he spent last season with Rochdale to get some experience under his belt.

Bazunu is from Dublin and started his career as a youngster at Shamrock Rovers.

He rose up through the academy of the Irish outfit and went on to play six times for their first-team before Manchester City came calling.

The ‘keeper has never made a senior appearance for Pep Guardiola’s side but has been on the bench a few times.

He is due to return there soon and they will have a decision to make on his next move, with Sheffield United and Preston North End keen.