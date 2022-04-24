Middlesbrough want Newcastle United’s Karl Darlow and Leicester City’s Daniel Iverson, according to a report by The Sun.

Middlesbrough are looking to snap up a new goalkeeper this summer and are targeting the Premier League pair.

Chris Wilder’s side have been playing with Joe Lumley and Luke Daniels between the sticks this season.

The Sun claim they are poised to make a change in that department in the transfer window.

Middlesbrough making plans

Middlesbrough have identified Darlow as a potential addition. The former Nottingham Forest man has been on the books at Newcastle United since 2014 but is currently down the pecking order under Eddie Howe.

The 6ft 3inc stopper has made 98 appearances for the Premier League outfit over the past seven years but has mainly been used as a back-up during his time in the North East. Could he fancy being a number one someone else in the next campaign?

Iverson has been a hit on loan at Preston North End in the Championship over the past two seasons and has been getting plenty of game time under his belt at Deepdale.

He is due to return to Leicester City next month and they have a big decision to make on his long-term future.

The ex-Denmark youth international has played for his parent club since 2016 having previously risen up through the youth ranks at Esbjerg fB in his native country and he has never made a senior appearance for the Foxes.

Instead, he has also gained experience out on loan at Oldham Athletic, Rotherham United and OH Leuven.