Brentford are keen on Nottingham Forest loan man Djed Spence, according to a report by The Sun.

The London side are looking to lure the in-demand right wing-back to the Premier League this summer.

Spence, 21, has been in fine form this season for Steve Cooper’s side on loan from fellow Championship outfit Middlesbrough.

The Sun claim the Bees are plotting an ambitious £15 million swoop to sign him in the next transfer window.

Hit at Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest swooped to land the youngster last summer to add more competition and depth to their defensive options and he has since enjoyed plenty of game time with the Reds, making 33 appearances in all competitions to date.

He has helped them rise to the top end of the division and they currently have their sights set on promotion to the top flight.

Cooper’s men are sat in 4th place in the table and are five points off the top two with four games left of the campaign to play.

Spence is due to return to his parent club once this term is over and he isn’t short of potential suitors, with the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

The England U21 International has been on the books at Middlesbrough since 2018 having previously played in the academy at Fulham.

He has since played 71 times for Boro’s first-team but was given the green light to head out on loan this season for Nottingham Forest and they now have a big decision to make on his future when he gets back, with Brentford joining the race.