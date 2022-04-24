Burnley are interested in Sunderland’s Alex Neil and Luton Town’s Nathan Jones, according to a report by The Sun.

The Premier League side could target the Football League pair if they are relegated.

They are in the hunt for a new manager after sacking Sean Dyche earlier this month and currently have former Tranmere Rovers boss Michael Jackson in caretaker charge.

The Sun claim the Clarets also have ex-Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal and current Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder on their wishlist.

Sunderland and Luton Town bosses wanted?

Neil has done an impressive job since taking over at Sunderland in February. The Scotsman has won seven out of his opening 13 games at the helm of the North East club and his sights set fully set on promotion to the Championship.

The Black Cats took a big gamble by sacking Lee Johnson and luring him to the Stadium of Light earlier this year and they are sat in 4th position right now after their 5-1 win over Cambridge United yesterday.

Prior to his move to Sunderland, he previously managed Hamilton Academical, Norwich City and Preston North End.

Jones has also caught the eye with Luton Town over recent years and you can see why Burnley have taken notice. His Hatters’ side are competing for promotion to the top flight on a tight budget and have steadily risen up the leagues over recent years.

The Welshman managed the Bedfordshire club from 2016 to 2019 and left for Stoke City before heading back to Kenilworth Road in 2020 after his stint up north didn’t work out.