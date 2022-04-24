According to Stoke On Trent Live, Luton Town’s search for an emergency goalkeeper will move on after the Potters have said that Frank Fielding is not available.

Luton Town are facing a situation where they have a lack of senior ‘keepers available for their end of season run-in.

This comes about after James Shea picked up an injury on Easter Monday against Cardiff City.

Football Insider reported that Nathan Jones – Luton’s manager – had a shortlist before adding that Frank Fielding “is among his targets.”

Fielding not an option for Luton Town

However, following Dean Holden’s briefing ahead of their QPR game on Saturday in which they ended up winning 1-0, it was confirmed that Fielding is going nowhere.

In writing up from that briefing, Stoke on Trent Live’s Peter Smith categorically states “Frankie Fielding won’t be joining Luton Town as an emergency goalkeeper.”

The upshot of this is that Fielding is staying at the Bet365 Stadium to see out the end of his short-term deal.

For Luton Town, it means that the search goes on for a suitable stopper to bolster their Championship play-off hopes.

Thoughts…

Luton Town are firmly in the play-off picture in the Championship. They sit 4th in the table and they have three games left to play after picking up a 1-1 draw at home to Blackpool yesterday.

Being without a recognised keeper would obviously set them back. Given their situation in the table, they will not be wanting to blood any youngsters between the sticks but Harry Isted will do at this moment in time.

Yet, they will need to look elsewhere for that reinforcement because Stoke City are not allowing the Hatters to move for Fielding to solve their goalkeeping woes.