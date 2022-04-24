Aleksandar Mitrovic is having the season of his football career for Fulham in the Sky Bet Championship. His record-breaking exploits have led to attention from other clubs says Fichajes writer Ekrem Konur (tweet – below):

As can be seen, Konur’s tweet mentions that Premier League sides Arsenal and Newcastle United are interested in Serbian hotshot Mitrovic.

Premier League interest as Mitrovic fires Fulham to promotion

Fulham have been pacesetters and genuine promotion candidates pretty much all of this campaign.

Their promotion was confirmed recently ad Aleksandar Mitrovic has been a massive part of that.

Across the season so far, the 27-year-old has scored 41 goals and provided 7 assists in the 40 games he has featured in for Fulham.

That level of return is bound to catch the eye and that appears to have been the case with linked interest from Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal and Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United.

Thoughts…

Interest from other teams was always going to happen what with Mitrovic hitting a Championship-record 40 goals for the season.

Fulham would have expected interest in their red-hot striker sooner or later. In this case, it appears that it is sooner.

Arsenal are a little unsettled at the top of the pitch and would benefit from a regular goalscorer. Newcastle United have aspirations of competing at a much higher level than they are at the moment.

Mitrovic would provide the Premier League pair with what they need in a forward.

Fulham do have him tied down to a lengthy contract. Mitrovic signed a new deal in August last year that extended his time at Craven Cottage until summer 2026.

However, a big-money offer from either Arsenal or Newcastle United would sorely test their resolve to hold onto their key man. At the moment, it seems both are merely happy to keep tabs on him.