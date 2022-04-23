MK Dons face Morecambe on Saturday as they look to end the two-game losing streak that has seen them fall to 3rd in the League One table.

Defeats to Sheffield Wednesday and Oxford United have left Liam Manning’s MK Dons side tied on 83 points with Rotherham United, though the Millers hold a game in hand and boast a superior goal difference.

It promises to be a big final two games for MK Dons, who face Plymouth Argyle on the final day of the season.

Morecambe have been fighting for their life in League One of late and are almost over the line, but they still need points to confirm their survival, with Fleetwood Town three points behind them.

MK Dons team news

Mo Eisa was stretchered off against Sheffield Wednesday, and Manning admitted it didn’t look great for the forward. Connor Wickham missed out on Tuesday’s game vs Oxford United and he will have a late fitness test to see if he is fit enough for tomorrow as MK Dons’ options at striker dwindle.

Tennai Watson is also a long-term absentee, while midfielder Matt Smith was absent for personal reasons and it remains to be seen if he returns this weekend.

In positive news, Aden Baldwin was back among the substitutes against the U’s and is in contention ahead for the Morecambe test too.

Predicted XI

Cumming (GK)

O’Hora

Darling

Lewington

Kesler Hayden

McEachran

Coventry

Harvie

Corbeanu

Parrott

Twine

A tough end to the season…

It isn’t the easiest end to the season for MK Dons, with Rotherham United looking to pull away and Sheffield Wednesday breathing down their necks. Manning will be keen to see his team pick up three points in the final home game of the season, but he will be well aware of the threat Morecambe possess.

Despite the gap in the league, Saturday’s game will be by no means a walkover for the team fighting for promotion.