Plymouth Argyle make the trip to league leaders Wigan Athletic on Saturday as they bid to strengthen their grip on a play-off spot.

Steven Schumacher’s Plymouth Argyle have been impressive all season, even after Ryan Lowe left the manager seat. The Pilgrims have continued to impress and are in a good position to claim a play-off spot, currently sitting 5th in League One.

This weekend, they face the tough task of defeating league leaders Wigan Athletic away from home in what is a must-win game for Argyle in their bid to maintain their play-off spot over the lurking Sunderland and Oxford United.

Plymouth Argyle team news…

Midfielder Alfie Lewis will still be on the sidelines as his thigh injury is set to keep him out. The midfielder will go for a second scan to help the team discover what the issue is. George Cooper is still working on his recovery after a knee operation, and Schumacher doesn’t expect him to feature before the end of the regular season.

Panutche Camara came off with a hamstring injury against Sunderland and it could be a risk to play him against the Latics, but he will be assessed before Saturday.

James Bolton‘s season is over after he fractured a bone in his foot so he will have his eyes on a return during pre-season.

Predicted XI

Cooper (GK)

Wilson

Scarr

Gillesphey

Sessegnon

Randall

Houghton

Mayor

Grant

Jepchott

Hardie

In their hands…

One comfort for those around Plymouth Argyle is the fact their play-off chance is in their hands. If they can win their remaining games, or pick up points in games such as this weekend’s, they will be in a great place come the end of the season.

The game between Plymouth Argyle and Wigan Athletic kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.