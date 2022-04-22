Hull City have had a bid rejected for Red Star Belgrade defender Strahinja Erakovic, according to a report by MozzartSport.

Hull City have seen an offer rebuffed for the highly-rated youngster.

Erakovic, 21, has broken into Red Star’s first-team over the past couple of seasons.

MozzartSport claim his side have knocked back a bid of around €4 million euros from the Tigers.

Hull City plotting signings

Hull City are gearing up for a big summer ahead as they prepare for their first full campaign under Acun Ilicali’s ownership.

The Yorkshire club have secured their place in the Championship for next term already under Shota Arveladze and could see Erakovic as one for the future at the MKM Stadium.

However, it appears they will have to fork out more money if they still want to lure him to England.

The Serbia youth international has been on the books at Red Star for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy.

He was a regular for them at various youth levels before establishing himself as a regular in their senior side last season. He has since gone on to make 54 appearances in all competitions to date, 10 of which have come in the Europa League.

Hull City have some promising young defenders in their ranks such as Jacob Greaves and Sean McLoughlin, but with Di’Shon Bernard poised to return to his parent club Manchester United when his loan ends this summer, they will almost definitely need some reinforcements at the back.